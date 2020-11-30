Wreck blocks traffic at Highway 72 and Moores Mill Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Parts of Moores Mill Road and Highway 72 were blocked Monday afternoon after a wreck.

The wreck happened at the intersection around 1:15 p.m. Police said one vehicle was involved in the wreck and a person inside was thrown from the vehicle, which hit a pole.

Police said the person was taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Huntsville police said one lane of eastbound Highway 72 was blocked, in addition to Moores Mill south of Highway 72 to Harris Hill. They asked drivers to avoid the area.