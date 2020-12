Today the American Legion Post 229 in Madison organized the annual Christmas Wreath laying for our Veterans at our city cemeteries.

MADISON, Ala. – The American Legion Post 229 in Madison organized a Christmas-wreath laying ceremony.

The annual wreath-laying is to honor veterans in the city cemeteries. The ceremony was Saturday at the Madison Memory Gardens on Hughes Road.

The Madison Police Department shared photos from the event on Twitter.

Today the American Legion Post 229 in Madison organized the annual Christmas Wreath laying for our Veterans at our city cemeteries. Here are a few scenes from Madison Memory Gardens on Hughes Road. pic.twitter.com/PGxfqTXG8b — Madison Police Dept (@madisonpoliceAL) December 19, 2020

