Wreath-laying ceremony at Maple Hill Cemetery honors Pearl Harbor Veteran

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Monday marks the 79th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor that would lead to U.S. involvement in World War II.

That day sent shock waves across the country — from Hawaii all the way to Madison county, Alabama.

Luther James Isom, a Huntsville native would be one of the 1,177 sailors to perish that day. Sunday, there was a wreath-laying ceremony in his honor.

Those who have lost their lives for this country are laid to rest and honored in the military section of Maple Hill Cemetery.

The day before the anniversary of Pearl Harbor, Madison County’s first War Dead Seaman Luther James Isom was honored.

The Daughters of the American Revolution held a Pearl Harbor commemorative wreath-laying at the gravesite of Luther James Isom.

He was known as Luke by his family. He grew up in west Huntsville and attended west Huntsville school and was a Bantamweight fighter in 1939– on October 5th, 1940, Luke would enlist as a volunteer in the U.S. Navy.

“He completed his training at the naval training station in Norfolk and was assigned to the USS Arizona as an apprentice seaman,” said Penny Chilton of the Maple Hill Chapter.

During his 12 months aboard the USS Arizona, Luke was promoted to Seamen Second Class and then Seaman First Class where he would serve as a Gunnersmaid — miles away from home in Hawaii, Luke missed his family and friends.

“He wrote his family throughout hs year of service, and his mother treasured all the letters that he sent,” said Chilton.

Those letters have been a family heirloom kept safe by his nieces and nephews

“My sister keeps all the letters and pictures and photos and those memories, we occasionally read through them it’s kind of hard to read through them because they’re so emotional to read them because he spoke personally to his mother,” said Michael Ivey, one of the nephews.

His family and friends say that if you were able to read those letters you would see the type of person he really was and he thought of everyone before himself.

Luke was laid to rest at Maple Hill Cemetery in 1947.

He was the first member of the armed forces to be buried in the military section of Maple Hill.