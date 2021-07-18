‘World’s Longest Yard Sale’ will soon return to northeast Alabama

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — The World’s Longest Yard Sale will return to northeast Alabama from August 5 through August 8, 2021.

Also known as the “127 Yard Sale,” the event spans almost 700 miles from Gadsden, Ala. through Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Ohio, before ending in Addison, Mich. The majority of the route follows Highway 127, but the Alabama section is situated along Lookout Mountain Parkway.

More than 1,000 vendors are expected in Alabama alone.

“The World’s Longest Yard Sale offers everything from antiques, collectibles, furniture, and dishwares to local fresh produce and homemade jams and jellies, as well as food vendors and live entertainment,” wrote John Dersham, President and CEO of DeKalb Tourism in Fort Payne, in a news release.

“Along with shopping, treasure hunting and bargaining, there is plenty of sightseeing to do on Lookout Mountain,” Dersham continued. “Along the Lookout Mountain Parkway, visitors are treated to waterfalls, canyons, scenic brow vistas, unique towns and villages, state and national parks and preserves as well as a variety of restaurants and lodging that is easy on the wallet.”

To learn more about the World’s Longest Yard Sale, visit 127yardsale.com.