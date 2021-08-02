“World’s Longest Yard Sale” returns to Lookout Mountain this week

The 127 Yard Sale will return to northeast Alabama from August 5 through August 8. (Getty Images)

(WHNT) — The “World’s Longest Yard Sale” will return to northeast Alabama this week.

Also known as the “127 Yard Sale,” the event spans almost 700 miles from Gadsden, Ala. through Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Ohio, before ending in Addison, Mich. The majority of the route follows Highway 127, but the Alabama section is situated along Lookout Mountain Parkway.

The sale will return from Thursday, August 5 through Sunday, August 8, 2021.

Everything from collectibles, antiques, dish wares, furniture, fresh produce, and food vendors can be found along the way. You may even stumble upon some live entertainment.

“Along with shopping, treasure hunting and bargaining, there is plenty of sightseeing to do on Lookout Mountain,” wrote John Dersham, President and CEO of DeKalb Tourism in Fort Payne, in a news release.

“Along the Lookout Mountain Parkway, visitors are treated to waterfalls, canyons, scenic brow vistas, unique towns and villages, state and national parks and preserves as well as a variety of restaurants and lodging that is easy on the wallet,” Dersham concluded.

To learn more about the World’s Longest Yard Sale, visit 127yardsale.com.