World War II veteran from Arab celebrates his 100th birthday

ARAB, Ala. – Join us in wishing Arab’s Reuben Noah Carroll a happy birthday. Reuben turned 100 years young on Wednesday. He is a World War II hero who served as an airplane mechanic in the United States Army.

Rueben was born on December 22, 1921. He was drafted to serve in the Army on August 25, 1942, while attending school to be an aircraft mechanic.

Governor Kay Ivey sent birthday wishes to the war hero, presenting Reuben with a citation thanking him for his service and congratulating him.

He said when he was drafted, he had no idea where he was going or what was going to happen next.

“After about five months they came in and got me. I said, ‘Where are we going?’ they said, ‘We don’t know.’ So, I was sent to the University of Alabama where they were going to make an officer out of me.”

Rueben met Annie, his wife-to-be when he returned home from active duty in 1946. The two married in 1949. He will be celebrating his birthday with his three children, his family, close friends, and members of the community.