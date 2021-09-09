World Games 2022 announces education initiative

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — World Games 2022 announced an education initiative that’s been created for schools.

“The World Games 2022 Live Healthy Play Global” is a free toolkit that Alabama teachers can use in the classroom that implements some of the 34 sports on the World Games 2022 schedule. It has digital resources inspired by the games to help students learn math, science, social studies, physical education and more.

The toolkit was designed for students in kindergarten through fifth grade with the help of 40 Alabama educators to make it as useful in classrooms as possible.

As a primary influence on the success of this impactful initiative, Executive Vice President for The World Games 2022 Kathy Boswell said the Live Healthy, Play Global Toolkit conforms to Alabama curriculum standards. “The toolkit is designed so teachers can find the lessons and activities that align with their curriculum,” said Boswell. “This is not a guided program that tells teachers what to do. There are a lot of options, and teachers can select the activities that best support their classroom objectives.”

Teachers demonstrated some of the toolkit lessons at the announcement Thursday.

You can find the full toolkit and more information on it by clicking here.