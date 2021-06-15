World Elder Abuse Awareness Day recognized on June 15

Every year, June 15 is recognized as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD).

According to the National Center of Elder Abuse, the purpose of WEAAD is to raise awareness to the abuse and neglect experienced by elderly people around the world through cultural, social, economic, and demographic processes.

“Our seniors are vital members of our community,” said U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona in a news release. “Unfortunately, they are often among the most vulnerable.”

According to Escalona’s statement, crimes against the elderly affect at least 10% of older Americans every year through the following methods:

Scams that exploit the elderly through grandparent or romance scams, extortion, fraudulent Internal Revenue Service refunds, and fake prizes

Abuse that leads to serious physical injuries or long-term psychological consequences

Abuse that impacts cognitive abilities, resulting in greater economic losses

Abuse that triples the risk of premature death or unnecessary suffering, injuring, or illness

“Prosecuting those who prey on this vulnerable community is a top priority, and we remain committed to pursuing justice for the seniors in Northern Alabama,” Escalona concluded.

For more information regarding how to assist in efforts to combat elder abuse, visit www.elderjustice.gov.