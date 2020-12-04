Worker rescued after fall inside empty Alabama water tower

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (AP) — A man who fell about 40 feet inside an empty water tower on the Alabama coast had to rescued by firefighters but didn’t suffer life-threatening injuries.

Workers were painting the tower on Ono Island when a worker fell to the bottom of the structure on Thursday.

Firefighters trained in rescue operations went inside the tank with ropes and used a stretcher to first lift the man and then lower him about 150 feet to the ground.

The Orange Beach Fire Department says the man was conscious and alert throughout the process.

He was taken to a hospital in Pensacola, Florida, by helicopter.