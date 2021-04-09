Work underway for new, multi-sport complex in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – After years of sitting vacant for years, the transformation of the old Joe Davis Stadium is underway in John Hunt Park.

The former site of the Huntsville Stars baseball team is going to become a multi-sports facility in John Hunt Park.

The future of Joe Davis Stadium was uncertain when it closed in 2015.

At the end of 2019, the city announced it was going to move forward with a $1 million contract as part of the stadium’s renovation.

Now, crews are doing preparatory work.

Fencing is installed around part of the stadium.

Once the transformation is complete, the stadium will be a sports complex that will support high school football, soccer, and lacrosse along with city sporting events.

Bidding on the construction contract is expected to begin in late May or early June, city officials say.