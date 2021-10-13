Work for a federal contractor? Be prepared to get a COVID-19 vaccine or present medical or religious exemption

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Aerospace company Boeing on Tuesday became the latest federal contractor to announce that they will require employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The company has given employees until December 8th to either prove they have gotten fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or that they have a medical or sincerely held religious exemption.

Boeing employees nearly 3,000 employees in Alabama.

The deadline complies with President Joe Biden’s Executive Order requiring companies that do business with the federal government to require their employees be vaccinated. The federal government has already required that all of its employees get vaccines.

Claire Aiello with the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber says it’s important for employers and employees to fully understand the extent of these requirements well before the December 8th deadline.

“[Employers] have to kind of communicate some deadlines to their employees right now,” Aiello said. “You know, ‘get the vaccine by this date’ or ‘get your first dose by this dose and your second dose on this date’. It’s all in order to be fully vaccinated by December 8th.”

Boeing released the following statement to News 19:

“To ensure compliance with President Biden’s executive order for federal contractors, Boeing is requiring its U.S.-based employees to either show proof of vaccination or have an approved reasonable accommodation (based on a disability or sincerely held religious belief) by Dec. 8. Boeing will continue to carefully monitor guidance from public health agencies, and requirements from federal, state and local governments to inform our COVID-19 policies. We continue to prioritize the health and safety of all of our employees.” Paul Lewis, Boeing Spokesperson

In a statement Tuesday, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said he is currently examining legal options for challenging President Biden’s Executive Order requiring federal contractors to get vaccinated.

For employers wishing to make the vaccine process easier for their employees, Huntsville Hospital offers a mobile vaccine team that will come to your office and offer vaccines to employees. The mobile vaccine team requires that the employee have at least 25 people lined up to the vaccine. That number can come from employees, spouses, and children 12 years old and older. Employers interested in registering their place of business for the mobile clinic can email corporate.care@hhsys.org.