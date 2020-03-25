Work continues on fixing Highway 231 in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Contractors are still working to remove dirt from the portion of Highway 231 that began sliding off Brindlee Mountain during heavy rains in February.

Alabama Department of Transportation spokesman Seth Burkett said contractor Reed Contracting Services has moved about 50,000 cubic yards of material from the site.

Reed contracting shared drone photos of the work, shot by Sellers Photo.

A landslide on the mountain approximately 50 feet deep caused deep cracks in the road, affecting about 1,000 feet of the highway.

ALDOT’s plan for the area is to replace the north and southbound lanes where the slide occurred with two 1,000-foot bridges.

An artist’s rendition of the changes that will be made to Highway 231. (Image provided by Alabama Department of Transportation)

There’s no definite time frame for the highway to reopen. ALDOT expects to begin accepting bids in May, and has said construction of a bridge could take about a year.