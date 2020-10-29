Work begins on Alabama A&M University’s new arena and event center

NORMAL, Ala. — Crews started work Thursday on the new 132,000-square-foot event center and arena on Alabama A&M University’s campus.

The new facility will include an arena with a capacity of 6,000 people, locker and training rooms, a Hall of Fame for former student athletes, and a kitchen.

“The center will provide the university with a much-needed facility where we can host major functions, such as commencements, convocations, our annual scholarship gala, and athletic events,” Alabama A&M President Andrew Hugine, Jr. said in a news release. “It will be a state-of-the-art facility just off of North Memorial Parkway, and we are thrilled to be making this addition for our students and the community, which will transform the landscape of North Huntsville.”

Turner Construction company is overseeing the construction.

The project is expected to be complete in fall 2022.