Woodville woman involved in 2-vehicle crash dies from her injuries

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – A woman who was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Jackson County has died from her injuries, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Officials said 81-year-old Charlotte Wehrle German was involved in a crash around 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4. German was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment but later died at the hospital on Sunday, January 9.

ALEA added the driver of the second vehicle and a toddler passenger were also taken to the hospital for treatment.

The crash happened on U.S 72 near Jackson County 6, about 12 miles east of Woodville.

ALEA said Troopers continue to investigate.