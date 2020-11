HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – 25-year-old William Courtney Parker of Woodville was injured when the 2008 Dodge Ram he was driving left the roadway and hit a 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer.

The wreck happened Thursday morning around 3:05 AM on U.S. 72 near West Brock Road, about five miles west of Gurley.

Parker, who was not wearing his seat belt, was taken to a local hospital.

ALEA Troopers will investigate the wreck.