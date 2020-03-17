Wondering about mail? How the USPS is operating during COVID-19 pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Are you wondering about your mail during this COVID-19 pandemic? Is it safe for mail carriers to be delivering letters and packages to the public?

In a statement from USPS, they are currently monitoring the situation carefully following CDC recommendations and are operating normally with some modifications.

The statement from USPS emphasizes that the CDC says that there is a very low risk that COVID-19 would be spread from products or packages because the virus has a hard time surviving on such surfaces.

The statement also states, “Also, according to the CDC, there currently is no evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 associated with imported goods; and there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States associated with imported goods.”

The USPS will continue a temporary suspension of the Priority Mail Express International destined for China and Hong Kong (has been in effect since February 10) because of the airline cancellations in the area. They also explain that if you order a package from China or are sending one from China, you may see some delays in getting it.