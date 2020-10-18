Women’s March held in Huntsville Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A women’s march was held Saturday in Huntsville ahead of next month’s presidential election.

The march was held in conjunction with hundreds of women’s marches taking place across the country.

Dozens gathered in downtown Huntsville as part of the Demonstration in North Alabama. Organizers said they planned the event after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death to speak out about filling her Supreme Court seat before the election and to encourage women to vote.

“Republicans in the Senate sort of callously within 24 hours went against their own precedent and started to fill her seat saying you know we have to do this even though the people should decide,” organizer Katie Lorenz said. “People have already started voting and so we’re here to say were not ok with this and we will vote you out.”

The event ended with speakers after demonstrators marched around the courthouse.