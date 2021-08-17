Woman’s body found in pickup truck, husband surrenders

MARION, Ala. (AP) — Authorities plan charges against a Perry County man who surrendered to police after his wife’s body was found in the back of their pickup truck.

Al.com reports that officials were working to get a murder warrant against 34-year-old Jimmy Woods of Marion.

Firefighters and police were sent to a home around 1:30 Sunday morning, where they found the residence on fire.

The couple who lived there were unaccounted for, and a search of the home did not turn up anyone inside.

The couple’s pickup truck was found more than 12 hours later. The vehicle seemed abandoned until authorities found the women’s body in the bed of the truck.

Around 9 a.m. Monday, Woods surrendered to police.

The State Bureau of Investigation is leading the case.