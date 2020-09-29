Woman who went to jail to bond boyfriend out ends up behind bars

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — A woman who showed up at the Limestone County Jail to bond her boyfriend out ended up in jail herself, authorities said Tuesday.

Mariah Cook, 27, of Madison, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of meth possession and booked on a $2,500 bond.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said it wasn’t the meth that initially drew their attention, though. Cook showed up at the jail in a van that was suspected in multiple burglaries, authorities said, and they determined that the van’s license plate had been switched.

After searching the vehicle, investigators said they found stolen license plates, a gun, drugs, a counterfeit $100 bill and evidence of other thefts.

Cook’s boyfriend, Jesse Johnson, 33, was initially being held on multiple charges of breaking and entering vehicles and receiving stolen property. He received new charges of first-degree possession of a forged instrument, two counts of first-degree theft and one count of third-degree burglary.

Johnson’s bond on the new charges had not been set Tuesday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office, but they also said more charges are expected in the case.

