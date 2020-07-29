Woman wanted for trying to run over deputy, Jackson County authorities say

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – A woman is accused of trying to run over a Jackson County narcotics agent during a methamphetamine investigation.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for Madonna Lynn Gant, 48, and that she should be considered dangerous. The sheriff’s office said it’s not known whether she has access to weapons, but they said she has tried to assault a deputy in the past.

Gant’s wanted in relation to a Tuesday evening drug investigation where the sheriff’s office narcotics unit was investigating complaints of drug activity around County Road 673 in Stevenson.

The sheriff’s office said agents found an ATV where the road dead ends, and they found Gant and Michael Keith Garrard, 47 with an unidentified male who left on the ATV as agents arrived. Agents said they found a meth pipe and meth residue in one of the vehicles on the scene and arrested Garrard.

Michael Keith Garrard (Jackson County Sheriff’s Office photo)

Gant jumped into her car as Garrard was arrested and tried to get away, but wrecked in a wooded area, authorities said. As an agent approached, she backed up and drove aggressively toward the agent, who fired shots at the vehicle. No one was hit, the sheriff’s office said, and Gant was able to get away.

Gant is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 140 pounds with blond hair. She may be driving a 2011 blue Ford Mustang with the Alabama tag LYNGANT. She is known to frequent the areas of Pisgah, Rosalie, Ider and Henagar.

Gant is wanted for first-degree attempted assault. Anyone who has seen her or her car is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 256-574-2610.

Garrard was charged with meth possession, felony and misdemeanor prescription pill possession, and drug paraphernalia possession.