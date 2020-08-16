Woman under arrest after ambulance stolen from Georgia hospital

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – An investigation is underway in LaGrange after an ambulance was stolen from Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center Saturday night.

According to police, at around 8:45 p.m. the ambulance was stolen from the parking bay of the emergency room of the hospital, located at 1514 Vernon Road.

Police say Officer Meghan Keith was responding to the call about the stolen ambulance and headed to the hospital when she spotted the vehicle being driven by a woman in an eastbound direction on Vernon Road near the intersection of Park Avenue.

Officer Keith initiated a traffic stop on the ambulance. According to police, at this time the driver, identified as Aleisha Charlene Koone, got out of the vehicle and attempted to run away. Koone, age 48, was able to make it a short distance before being taken into custody by Officer Keith.

Koone is being charged with Theft by Taking (Motor Vehicle), Criminal Damage to Property 2nd Degree, and Obstruction of Officers.

If anyone has any information about this incident please contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.