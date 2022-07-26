OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman received multiple lacerations to her arm after a boating accident, according to officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the 22-year-old girl was bow riding on a pontoon boat, with her feet in the water, when the boat hit a wave. The wave pulled her into the water and up under the boat, where she was hit by the propeller.

The OCSO Marine Unit arrived and attempted to stop the flow of blood until the Okaloosa Emergency Medical Services team arrived and took over. The incident happened in the intercoastal waterway west of Crab Island.