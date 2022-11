HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Officers with the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) responded to a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle on Monday night.

According to an HPD spokesperson, the pedestrian was hit in the area of University Drive and Boxwood Drive a little after 8:00 p.m.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver stayed on the scene, and no charges are expected at this time.