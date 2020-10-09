Woman shot in Lawrence County, airlifted to Huntsville Hospital

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – A woman was shot in Lawrence County early Friday, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office was called to a house on County Road 188 southeast of Moulton around 12:25 AM on October 9.

Authorities say they found a 29-year old woman with a gunshot wound to the head and was then flown to Huntsville Hospital.

The identity of the person who fired the shot is unknown, according to the report.

The sheriff’s office says they consider it an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

Sheriff’s investigators with the assistance of the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the shooting.