LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are investigating after a woman posing as a nurse allegedly stole a wallet from a secured area at a local hospital.

Police said the wallet contained credit cards that were quickly used for a $1K shopping spree.

They said the same woman was caught committing the same crime at hospitals in New Iberia, Opelousas, and Morgan City, Louisiana.

If you have any information on the subject’s whereabouts, call Lafayette CrimeStoppers at 337-232-TIPS. (8477)