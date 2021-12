HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police say a woman was killed when she tried to cross I-565 on foot.

The incident happened near Research Park Blvd. just after midnight, police say.

Authorities are working to identify the woman so they can notify next of kin before releasing her identity.

Police say the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene, and say the crash is under investigation, but no charges are expected at this time.