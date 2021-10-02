Woman killed in pedestrian vs. vehicle crash in Albertville

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — A woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Albertville Saturday night.

According to Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith, the 31-year-old woman was a passenger in a car heading north when the driver spotted a stray dog on Highway 431 near the Lazy Boy Furniture Store.

Police say the vehicle pulled over, the woman got out, crossing the northbound lane of traffic on foot.

According to officials, the woman crossed the median and was then struck by a pickup truck that was traveling southbound. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with investigators, Smith said.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The accident remains under investigation.