Woman killed in Dekalb County crash, three juveniles taken to the hospital

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – A woman from Cottondale, Alabama was killed Wednesday in a crash in Dekalb County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 38-year-old Johnnitta Lavelle Mason died when the vehicle she was a passenger in left the road and hit a tree. It happened at about 8 a.m. on I-59 near the 202 mile-marker.

The vehicle was being driven by 36-year-old Victor Antwan Lawson, also of Cottondale. State troopers say he was not hurt.

Three juveniles were also in the vehicle. All three were injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

Officials say Mason was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the crash.