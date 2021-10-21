Woman killed in Blount County crash

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — A Union Grove woman was killed Thursday in a wreck in Blount County.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) say 70-year-old Jeannette Harbin Townsend was fatally injured when her vehicle crossed the center-line and hit another vehicle on U.S. 231 near Thomas Yates Road, just south of Arab.

Townsend was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, Audrey Lynn Klein, 73, of Gainesville, Fla. was transported by helicopter to a hospital for treatment.