Woman jailed for son’s death loses appeal

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — A woman serving prison time for a wreck that killed her son lost her appeal to the Alabama Supreme Court this week.

Christina Marie Beck is serving a 20-year sentence at the Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women for a 2016 wreck that killed her 5-year-old son. Her appeal was denied this week.

Investigators said Beck lost control of her vehicle on a two-lane bridge near Tanner in April 2016 and swerved into the path of another vehicle.

She was initially charged with reckless murder, but a jury found her guilty of reckless manslaughter in August 2019.

State court records show Beck will be released after serving her sentence in 2038.

