DECATUR, Ala. – A woman is receiving treatment at Huntsville Hospital after being shot Tuesday night.

Decatur Police said they were called to a home in the 1200 block of Grant Street around 8 p.m. because of a shooting. They found a woman who had been shot in the stomach.

Officials said during their investigation they discovered someone in a car had fired several shots at the home before driving away.

The investigation is ongoing, but officials said they believe this is an isolated incident.