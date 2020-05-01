Woman in Lincoln County charged with 18 counts of animal cruelty

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. – A woman is facing 18 animal cruelty charges after authorities confiscated dozens of animals from her property in western Lincoln County Thursday.

Laura Lifer was released from the Lincoln County Jail on $36,000 bond, authorities said Friday.

In addition to the animals seized at Lifer’s property in the Frankewing community Thursday, Randy Boaz with Giles County Animal Control said they seized 26 dogs at Lifer’s business, Aunt Laura’s Boarding and Grooming in Pulaski.

About 50 dogs were seized in Frankewing, Boaz said. In all authorities said there were more than 100 animals, including parrots, pigs, sheep, horses, mini horses, goats, cows, turtles and geese.

The Lincoln County Human Society took 15 of the dogs. They won’t be ready for adoption for at least a week, officials said.

Horse Plus Humane Society, the Nashville Humane Association and Giles County Animal Shelter are also helping with the rescued animals, who officials said are all safe and receiving veterinary care.