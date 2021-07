HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A woman hospitalized last week after a wreck on Governors Drive has died from her injuries, Huntsville Police said Thursday.

Hanna Cobble, 24, of New Hope, died at Huntsville Hospital Wednesday, police said.

Cobble’s vehicle was involved in the wreck with a delivery truck the morning of June 21 in the area of Governors and Covemont Drive.

Police said the wreck is still under investigation.