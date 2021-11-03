Woman hid in building, stole items, and hit employee with car during getaway, Madison deputies say

Madison County Sheriff’s Office searching for woman who stole from Ace Hardware on Hwy 53, hid in building, hit employee with car while fleeing scene

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is looking for a woman that not only robbed a local hardware store but also hit an employee with a vehicle as she fled the scene.

Authorities shared a picture of the woman taken from the store’s surveillance footage.

On October 30, the MCSO said an unidentified white female subject burglarized the Ace Hardware store located on Highway 53.

The woman stayed inside the building after it closed, according to the MCSO, and took property from a restricted area in the business.

The sheriff’s office said that as the suspect fled from the scene, she struck an employee with the vehicle she was driving. That employee is expected to be okay, according to the sheriff’s office.

Witnesses say the woman has noticeable scars on her forehead and “pink looking scars” through her right eyebrow.

If anyone recognizes or makes contact with this person, authorities ask you to contact Investigator Childers by email here or call 256-533-8856.