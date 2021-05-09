Woman died after car crash Saturday in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – One woman died after a multiple vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the crash occurred around 1:30 pm Saturday afternoon on Alabama 36 near Red Oak Road just east of Somerville.

Joyce Tollie Phillips, 68, from Union Grove was a passenger in one of the cars involved in the crash. She died on her way to the hospital. The driver of that car was also injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to ALEA, no one else was hurt in the crash. Troopers continue to investigate.