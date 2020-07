CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Cullman Police said a woman was critically injured after she stole a car Thursday night.

Cullman Police said the pursuit, which at times exceeded 100 mph, started in Battleground, continued onto AL-157, and then south onto I-65.

The woman got off on Exit 305 (County Road 222) and tried getting back onto I-65 when she lost control and crashed into a nearby field.

The Cullman Tribune reports she flipped multiple times.

The woman was airlifted from the wreck.