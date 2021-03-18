Woman “clinging to a tree” in Morgan County water rescue

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A water rescue is underway in Lacon after Wednesday’s weather event evolved from a tornado watch to a flooding event.
At 10:14 pm, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) tweeted that a vehicle was submerged on Wilhite Road.
MCSO said a vehicle was submerged and the occupant was “clinging to a tree” as rescuers attempted to retrieve her.
News 19’s Ethan Fitzgerald was on the scene, having left another water rescue on Douglas Road. He said that when he turned onto Wilhite Road, a firefighter jumped in his car asking Fitzgerald to take him to retrieve his scuba gear.
There are multiple fire trucks and ambulances on scene.