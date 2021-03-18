Woman “clinging to a tree” in Morgan County water rescue

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A water rescue is underway in Lacon after Wednesday’s weather event evolved from a tornado watch to a flooding event.

At 10:14 pm, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) tweeted that a vehicle was submerged on Wilhite Road.

MCSO said a vehicle was submerged and the occupant was “clinging to a tree” as rescuers attempted to retrieve her.

Water rescue continues on Wilhite Rd in Lacon.



Vehicle is submerged, occupant is clinging to a tree as rescuers make there way to her pic.twitter.com/vrflyWQXKX — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (@morgan_sheriff) March 18, 2021

News 19’s Ethan Fitzgerald was on the scene, having left another water rescue on Douglas Road. He said that when he turned onto Wilhite Road, a firefighter jumped in his car asking Fitzgerald to take him to retrieve his scuba gear.

There are multiple fire trucks and ambulances on scene.