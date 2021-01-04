Woman, child killed after fall from interstate overpass in Tennessee

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 24-year-old woman and a child are dead after falling from an interstate overpass in Madison County early Monday morning.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded just after midnight to a crash at the Shell Station on Law Road, just south of exit 93 on Interstate 40.

While deputies were en-route, they said they received additional calls of a female driver attempting to hit the gas pump. Witnesses reported the woman got out of the vehicle with a small child, walked over to the interstate overpass and disappeared.

A few minutes later, deputies said they received a call from a driver stating a “large object” had fallen from the bridge and struck his truck, as he was traveling westbound on I-40.

When deputies arrived, they said they located the bodies of 24-year-old Tonisha Lashay Barker and a child. The child’s age was not disclosed.

No additional information was immediately released.

The incident remains under investigation by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.