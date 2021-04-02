Woman charged with stabbing husband during domestic altercation

DECATUR, Ala. – A Decatur woman is accused of stabbing her husband in the back of the head during a fight.

Decatur police were called to Parkway Medical Center about a stabbing on April 1.

Officers spoke with the victim who had a cut to the back of his head.

Investigators found that the man had been in a altercation with his wife, Diana Rodgers, 35, of Decatur.

During the altercation, Rodgers allegedly cut the victim with a knife.

Rodgers is charged with second-degree domestic violence-assault and was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $5,000 bond.