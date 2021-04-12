Woman charged with murder of husband also involved in November shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A man is dead and his wife is facing a murder charge following a domestic violence shooting over the weekend.

Criminal charges against Inez Renae Fuqua were first filed in November for assault using a deadly weapon. Five months later, a second shooting ended with one person dead.

Huntsville police took the initial call around 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

“Huntsville Police Department received a call for a possible shooting at 8 Cypress Point Drive,” said Lt. Jesse Sumlin with HPD. “When officers arrived to the scene, they made contact with a Mrs. Inez Fuqua.”

38-year-old Inez Renae Fuqua was arrested and charged with the murder of her husband, 30-year-old Christopher Fuqua.

She was placed behind bars around midnight that night and bonded out 13 hours later, Sunday afternoon.

Huntsville police investigated a separate, similar domestic violence incident between the two several months back.

“Well, back in November… there was an incident that her husband and her were involved in where gunfire was exchanged between both of them,” said Lt. Sumlin.

At that time, police said Fuqua ambushed her husband at the Hyatt Place Huntsville hotel. As he pulled up, police said she jumped out and fired 14 shots at the car but missed her husband. He had a gun of his own and fired two shots back, hitting Fuqua once.

Inez Fuqua was charged with assault, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and receiving stolen property for the incident. She bonded out of jail that same day.

But now, she is charged with murder and was released from jail on a $75,000 bond.





Huntsville police say the investigation is still ongoing.