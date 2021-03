HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville police have charged a woman with capital murder for a homicide that happened Wednesday at a Huntsville apartment.

Shamekia Strickland, 38, is charged with killing Jessie Suttle, 76, in his apartment bedroom at Laurelwood Lane.

Police said Suttle had multiple injuries from a physical altercation. Police did not say what may have been the motive for the killing.

Suttle was booked into the Madison County Jail without bond.