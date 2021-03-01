Woman arrested for stabbing man in Limestone County

ELKMONT, Ala. – A woman is under arrest in Limestone County for stabbing a man Saturday morning.

The man was found at a home on Sleepy Hollow Road in Elkmont with a stab wound to the chest. He was taken to Huntsville Hospital and is in serious but stable condition.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was drinking coffee when a niece of his roommate came into the room and stabbed him.

Rossie Drake, 45, has been charged with 1st Degree Assault. She is currently being held at the Limestone County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.