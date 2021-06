Aimee Hill was arrested on Tuesday, June 14, on charges related to burglary and theft at a Florence apartment. (Florence Police Department)

FLORENCE, Ala. — Florence police arrested a woman on burglary and theft charges Tuesday.

Authorities say they responded to a call on Elder Street after the victim saw Aimee Hill, 39, outside their home. The victim’s apartment door was found to be unlocked and several items were missing.

Officers located Hill on Court Street and arrested her.

Hill was charged with one count of burglary in the third degree and theft in the fourth degree. She was released on a $15,500 bond.