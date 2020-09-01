Woman arrested after pursuit ends in wreck

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — A Madison woman was arrested after Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers said she led them on a chase from Jackson County to Gurley, ramming police vehicles along the way.

Analyn Wilks, 49, was arrested after authorities said she crashed into a Gurley Police Department car at U.S. 72 and Shields Road around noon Tuesday.

A trooper tried to pull Wilks over for a traffic citation on Highway 72 in Jackson County, authorities said. She refused to stop, troopers said, and led them on the chase into Madison County.

When Gurley police attempted to help, troopers said Wilks intentionally rammed two Gurley police vehicles, and her vehicle was disabled when she hit a third.

Wilks was then taken into custody without incident, troopers said. No one was hurt.

Wilks was charged with attempting to elude law enforcement, reckless endangerment and several traffic violations.

She was taken to the Jackson County Jail, and troopers said she could face more charges.