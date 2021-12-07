Woman arrested after allegedly stealing mail in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A Tennessee woman was arrested in Limestone County Saturday night after stealing mail from homes in the area and fighting Limestone County Sheriff’s Deputies when they tried to arrest her.

Kathryn Davis from Five Points, Tenn. Kathryn Davis from Five Points, Tenn. has been charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, public lewdness, resisting arrest and trafficking in stolen identities.

Officials said Saturday night, Deputies responded to a call about a woman stealing mail from the area of Parker Road and Highway 72.

LCSO told News 19 that Deputies spotted a truck matching the description they had been given and made to stop the truck but the driver turned off their lights and parked in a driveway. Deputies blocked the truck from leaving the driveway.

Officials said Davis got out of the truck, pulled her pants down and urinated in front of the deputies before pulling her pants back up.

According to LCSO, Deputies gave Davis several commands which she ignored and she fought the Deputies when they tried to arrest her.

Officials said they found methamphetamines, over 100 stolen checks, as well as stolen credit cards and bank information in Davis’s truck and pockets.

According to LSCO, the affected areas seem to be Parker Road, Ripley Road, New Cut Road, Quinn Road, Seven Mile Post Road, Nicole Way, and Matthew Way. They are working to return the stolen mail to the victims.

“I would like to thank the victim that came forward to report this incident. I would also like to thank Deputies Austin Roberson and Hayden Pierce for their quick response, which likely prevented countless financial crimes and thousands of dollars in loss to our community,” Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said of the incident.

Davis was taken to the Limestone County Detention Center on a $9,000 bond.