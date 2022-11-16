HOUSTON CO, Ala (WDHN)— An Enterprise woman, who was allegedly involved in an online relationship with a former assistant DA, has pleaded guilty before jury selection was finished.

According to the plea agreement, Jamie Connolly 52, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of possession with intent to distribute and will serve four years of a twenty-year split sentence.

David Harrison, Connolly’s attorney, is hoping to receive credit for time served which will be 36 months. They are also hoping to get Connolly to serve her last year in community corrections.

Connolly was originally facing 21 counts:

Possession and Receiving- 12 counts

Possession of marijuana in the second-degree- 3 counts

Use of drug paraphernalia- 2 counts

Unlawful possession with intent to sell- 1 count

Escape in the third-degree -1 count

Theft of property in the fourth-degree -1 count

Trafficking methamphetamine- 1 count

In September 2022, Dale County Judge Benjamin Bowden reinstated Connolly’s $105,000 bond

Connolly was arrested in early 2022 and accused of multiple drug charges.

In February 2022, Connolly wrote a letter to the court alleging that Former Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson friended her on Facebook in October 2021 and the two began having an “online relationship”. Johnson was the prosecutor in one of Connolly’s court cases in 2019.

Johnson was placed on leave in February. After being indicted on multiple ethic charges by a grand jury in October 2022, Johnson turned himself into the Houston County Jail. He bonded out nearly an hour later.

The District Attorney’s Office 20th Judicial Circuit later fired Johnson.

Johnson has a status hearing for his case set on Tuesday, November 8. This will be to look for a possible trial date and see how the case is coming along.