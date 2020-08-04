Woman airlifted from Lawrence County Wildlife Management area

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office were called to the report of a possible missing and endangered woman in the Mallard-Fox Creek Wildlife Management Area Monday night.

The Sheriff’s Multi-Agency Search & Rescue team say they responded along with Hillsboro Area Volunteer Fire Dept., Northwest Alabama K9 Search & Rescue, and ALEA Aviation.

The sheriff’s office says that around 11:00 p.m. Monday, a search team located the unresponsive woman in an area with rugged terrain.

Sheriff’s SAR medics say they administered emergency medical care as they worked to get the woman out of the rugged area where they could then meet a medical helicopter.

The woman was taken to Huntsville Hospital by helicopter, according to the report.

The condition of the woman was not reported.