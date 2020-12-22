Woman accused of using juvenile to sneak narcotics into Lawrence County Jail

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – A woman was arrested after corrections officers noticed suspicious activity at the Lawrence County Jail.
Sheriff Max Sanders says on December 21, a CO monitoring surveillance cameras noticed a juvenile girl put a bag into the trash can located at the front entrance of the jail.
The officer alerted the staff and investigators discovered 3.4 grams of methamphetamine and 16.4 grams of synthetic marijuana.
Authorities arrested Brittney Jo Perry, 30 of Russellville on multiple charges including:
•Promoting Prison Contraband
•Distribution of a Controlled Substance (ICE/Methamphetamine)
•Contributing to the Delinquency of a minor
•Chemical Endangerment of a child (x-3) (3 children under the age of 12 were with her at the time of the offense)
Perry was booked into the Lawrence County Jail.
Sheriff Sanders says is an ongoing investigation and others could be charged at a later date.