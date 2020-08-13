With fundraisers cancelled by COVID-19, EarlyWorks asks for donations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The EarlyWorks Children’s Museum in downtown Huntsville is looking to raise $500,000 to offset the loss of money caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The museum said Thursday it has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise the money, which will be used to support operational costs and programming.

EarlyWorks says it normally raises money through school and church field trips, private events like weddings and corporate functions, and by hosting special events like the WhistleStop Festival, which was cancelled in May because of the disease.

The museum was closed from March until June.