With Easter Sunday coming up, live-streamed Sunday services will be the new normal

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Some religious groups are spending Good Friday to memorialize the crucifixion of Jesus.

Come Sunday, Easter will look and feel a lot differently than what you’re used to, and social distancing isn’t stopping pastors from reaching millions during this crisis.

Oh, happy day

You won’t need to wear your Sunday best for these services. The Pew Research Center finds that 7 in 10 Americans are on social media, and with the state’s stay at home order, more people are spending more time in front of the screen.

“We’ve actually been live-streaming for a number of years now and the desire is to minister to people who will never walk in to a building,” said the Rock Family Worship Center in Huntsville Lead Pastor Rusty Nelson.

Nelson said not being able to gather boosted the church’s online presence. It has YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter accounts, and as well as its own website.

“We probably tripled what it used to look like because not everyone within our congregation were engaging with our social media,” said Nelson. “They were coming and gathering.”

Some churches are catching up

The Hartford Institute for Religion Research surveyed 11,000 congregations in 2010. Only two ministries offered virtual live worship services.

“Prior to the whole COVID-19, we were preparing to make sure that we could go live and broadcast our services through our website,” said Liberty Baptist Church Pastor Korie Anderson.

Anderson has been a preacher at a smaller church in West Blocton, Alabama for 14 years.

Worship inside of a car

Governor Kay Ivey’s stay at home order allows churches to host drive-in worship services.

Liberty Baptist Church has been doing it for several weeks now.

Families must remain in their cars for the entire service to maintain social distance.

Anderson said his community is small — so this works for them.

“You don’t have to get out of your car,” said Anderson. “We have our keyboardist, minister of music, our drummer, and myself and other ministers.”

Video views

Many churches used YouTube a decade ago to expand their outreach, according to the Hartford Institute. To date — YouTubers stream more than a billion hours of video every day, including sermons.

“So now it’s a push,” said Anderson. His church doesn’t have a YouTube page, but it does have a Facebook page. “It’s a push now for us to go ahead and get our footprint in social media and on the Internet, ” said Anderson.

But…

People who are used to going to church may feel out of place in an online world.

“There is still a disconnect when it comes to social media, you can actually be anything you want to be on media, but when you come together there is that unifying part,” said Nelson.

The focus isn’t on ratings, it’s about spreading the Word of God.

Some church leaders are hosting drive-in or “pull-up church” services as an alternative to live streaming on Sunday.

Service times and locations

Liberty Baptist Church will run its 4th pull-up church Sunday service at 11 a.m. in West Blocton. The address is 194 Rosa Park Ln.

The Rock Family Worship Center will live stream its Easter Sunday service.